Election day banner

JI Central Committee announces intra-party elections

JI Central Committee announces intra-party elections
PESHAWAR, Feb 13 (APP):The Central Committee of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced  that intra party elections would be held on March 31.
According to the JI office, Siraj-ul-Haq, Liaquat Baloch and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman would be candidates for central leadership, adding that some 50,000 members of JI would cast a vote for future Ameer of the party.
It is pertinent to mention here that Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq resigned from the party leadership soon after losing the general elections in the country.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services