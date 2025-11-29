Japanese delegation calls on Punjab minister to boost disability inclusion

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP): A Japanese delegation of disability inclusion experts met with Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt to explore enhanced Pakistan–Japan cooperation for the empowerment of persons with disabilities. During the meeting, both sides discussed existing facilities, support mechanisms, and services for persons with disabilities and agreed to strengthen bilateral collaboration in disability welfare and rehabilitation.

Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt briefed the delegation on Punjab government initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Himat Card Programme, provision of assistive devices, rehabilitation services, and preparations for the upcoming CM Special Games in December. He announced plans to establish an Independent Living Center and assured the launch of modern training programmes aimed at full inclusion of persons with disabilities across sectors.

The minister emphasized that international best practices in disability welfare and accessibility would be adopted in Punjab, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring the dignified participation of persons with disabilities in both public and private sectors.

The meeting was attended by Director General Social Welfare Tariq Qureshi, President of Milestone Organization Shafiq ur Rehman, senior officials, and Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) Provincial Council Consultant Tahir Pervaiz, who shared legal insights on disability rights and empowerment.