Japanese CG highlights bilateral cooperation in reception hosted on Emperor’s birthday

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Feb 04 (APP):The Consul General of Japan in Karachi, HATTORI Masaru, hosted the “Emperor’s Birthday Reception” (National Day Celebration) on Tuesday to celebrate the 66th birthday of the Emperor Naruhito here at a local hotel. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including the Chief Guest of the event, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and other notable figures from various sectors.

In his welcome remarks, Consul General HATTORI expressed his utmost pleasure at hosting his third national day reception in Karachi. He reflected on the longstanding and cordial relations between Japan and Pakistan, highlighting recent efforts to enhance bilateral cooperations. He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan and collaborating with the federal and provincial governments to promote mutual development and prosperity. Consul General HATTORI also emphasized Japan’s significant contributions to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, particularly in the fields of disaster prevention, healthcare and education.

Governor Sindh, in his remarks, presented his wholehearted congratulations to the Japanese government and people on their national day. He acknowledged Japan’s role in catering to the needs of Pakistani workers and students in Japan and recognized Japan’s role in promoting sustainable growth and mutual cooperation. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of further enhancing collaboration between Sindh and Japan across various sectors.

The celebration also showcased exquisite Ikebana and Bonsai displays, immersing the guests in the elegance of Japan’s timeless aesthetic traditions. The evening concluded with a ceremonial cake-cutting and a dinner featuring Japanese and Pakistani cuisine, symbolizing the enduring friendship between the two countries.