Japanese Ambassador visits UoS to foster academic and cultural collaboration

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 24 (APP):In a significant gesture of academic diplomacy, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi visited the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and the Area Study Centre for East and South-East Asia to explore avenues for enhanced educational and cultural collaboration between the two countries.

According to the SU spokesperson, the Ambassador was warmly received by SU Registrar Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Director of the Area Study Centre Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani and senior faculty members. During his interaction at the Centre, the Ambassador expressed keen interest in strengthening academic and cultural exchanges between Japanese institutions and the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

“The cooperation between the Japanese Embassy and the Area Study Centre is both valuable and promising,” he noted and added that the Japanese embassy in Pakistan is committed to expanding this partnership in the future.

Following the visit to the Centre, the diplomat held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khumbati. Highlighting the enduring friendship between Japan and Pakistan, Ambassador Shuichi said both nations enjoy strong diplomatic ties rooted in mutual respect and shared goals.

He further emphasized Japan’s willingness to promote collaborative projects across various academic disciplines in Pakistani institutions, particularly with major public-sector universities like the University of Sindh.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khumbati welcomed the Japanese envoy and lauded his visit as a step forward in educational diplomacy. He proposed the facilitation of bilateral academic agreements between Sindh University, the second-largest University in Pakistan, and leading Universities in Japan, enabling faculty and student exchanges, joint research and cultural integration.

Dr. Khumbati also assured the Ambassador that Pakistan’s security situation was conducive for international academic activities, encouraging Japanese scholars and researchers to engage in educational visits and research collaborations within the country.

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Social Science Professor Dr. Nanak Ram, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Anila Naz Soomro, Professor Zeeshan Khatri, Dr. Wahid Bux Mangrio, Dr. Mohsin, Dr. Ronaq Ali Bahan, Dr. Majid Ali Noonari and others were also present.