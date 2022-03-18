Japanese ambassador calls on governor Punjab

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP): Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed various issues including bilateral ties in trade and investment sectors between the two countries during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

Governor Punjab congratulated the Japanese Ambassador on the completion of 70 years of Pak-Japan diplomatic relations. He reiterated his commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation with Japan in the fields of economic, trade, development and investment. He said that Pakistan gives great importance to bilateral relations with Japan based on mutual trust and understanding adding that Pakistan believes in better and friendly relations with the world.

Governor Punjab said the Pakistan government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has played its due role for peace in the whole region including Afghanistan and also made immense sacrifices to eradicate terrorism.

Sarwar said Pakistan stands for peace in the region adding that the world must play its role to get the Kashmir issue resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and winning lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro lauded the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for further strengthening relations with Pakistan and for strong leadership in supporting peace and stability in the region and the world.

The Japanese diplomat said matters between the two sides on the exchange of manpower from Pakistan to Japan under the Technical Intern Training Program and Special Skilled Manpower Program are moving forward with success and we will stand by Pakistan in every difficult time.