QUETTA, Jan 11 (APP):Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Balochistan Jan Achakzai will visit the Shuhada Camp in Islamabad on Friday.

He will express solidarity with the participants of the camp, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

The minister said that the martyrs have made immense sacrifices for the country.

We value their unmatched sacrifices, he said adding that the people of Balochistan will always remember their selfless services.