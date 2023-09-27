Jan Achakzai announces 400 scholarships for UoT’s students

QUETTA, Sep 27 (APP):Balochistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai along with Commissioner Makran, Deputy Commissioner Kech, and other district officers visited the University of Turbat (UoT) here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat, Professor Dr. Jan Muhammad along with faculty members and university administration gave a warm welcome to the Caretaker Provincial Minister.

While talking to the occasion, the Caretaker Provincial Minister, Jan Achakzai said that he was very happy to see that the University of Turbat was imparting quality education facilities not only in Makran Division but throughout Balochistan.

He hoped that the graduates of the University of Turbat would brighten the name of the country throughout the world.

Appreciating the performance of the University he said that the University of Turbat was playing a very important role in promoting quality education in this region.

He emphasized that we should pay more attention to open employable teaching departments so that the graduates of our universities do not face any difficulty in finding employment after their education.

Appreciating the building of the University, the Caretaker Provincial Minister said that Turbat can be the gateway in this region for creating qualified human resources.

He emphasized that we should keep our youth engaged in such activities that can increase their digital skills and capabilities.

He said that this is the era of IT, e-commerce, e-employment, and artificial intelligence, therefore, the development of information technology in the province is our top priority.

Addressing the university administration on this occasion, he said that in the coming times, there is large-scale investment potential in the mineral sector in Balochistan and the university administration should take advantage of these

opportunities by establishing a Mineralogy Department at the University in order to enable the youth of Balochistan to find jobs in projects related to mineral sector like Reko diq, Sandak and other projects.

He assured to provide equipment for the Mineralogy Departmen and to provide support in the establishment of a Business Incubation Center at the University so that the inclination toward self-employment can be promoted among the youth of Balochistan.

He said that the youth of Balochistan are second to none in terms of talent, but we should guide them in the right way so that they can get respectable job opportunities.

Earlier, apprising the Caretaker Provincial Minister about the achievements and problems of the university, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan. Muhammad said that thousands of male and female students have been equipped with digital skills in the university in collaboration with the Virtual University.

He said besides connecting the university with fiber optics, we have also completed the solar system project of 500 kilowatts, which will be increased to one megawatt in the next phase.

He said that more than four thousand students from remote areas of Balochistan are currently studying at the university, of which 45% are girls.

Later, the caretaker provincial information minister also participated in an interactive session with the students. Appreciating the youth of Kech district, the Caretaker Provincial Minister said in today’s era, the information technology sector is creating huge sources of employment for youth and they should focus more on acquiring digital skills so that they can earn from home using the internet.

He said that in the future, there is a lot of scope for employment in the field of information technology and our youth should acquire digital skills and strive to create employment opportunities for themselves.

He said that currently there are seven crore jobs available in the digital sector in the global market and the youth can benefit from this sector by using their digital skills. Meanwhile, he also announced 400 scholarships and 50 laptops for the students of UoT.

He also assured his support in establishing a modern lab of Artificial Intelligence at UoT. The caretaker minister also assured to provide exposure visits and field work facilities to the students of various departments of the university in government institutions so that the students can be exposed to practical work before entering professional life.