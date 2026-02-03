Jamrud police recover 62kg of hashish, arrest smuggler

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Feb 03 (APP): Jamrud Police on Tuesday carried out a major operation and recovered 62 kilograms of hashish worth millions of rupees, arresting an inter-provincial drug smuggler during the action.

The accused has been taken into custody and shifted to the police lock-up, while security checks across the district have been further tightened on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber.

According to Jamrud police, acting on the instructions of DPO Khyber Waqar Ahmed, Khyber Police have intensified ongoing operations against drug dealers and smugglers across the district. As part of this campaign, Jamrud Police set up a special checkpoint based on a tip-off.

During the operation, a suspicious car was stopped and searched. Upon inspection, police recovered 62 kilograms of hashish concealed in secret compartments of the vehicle. The recovered drugs are estimated to be worth millions of rupees.

The accused, identified as Saleh Khan son of Shehzad Khan, was arrested on the spot and transferred to the police station for further investigation. Police said that legal proceedings have been initiated inquiries are underway to uncover possible links to wider smuggling networks.