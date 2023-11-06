Jamal Shah reiterates pledge to preserve Pakistan’s diverse culture

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP): Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah Monday emphasised Pakistan as a nurturing ground for a multitude of diverse and inclusive civilizations spanning over 9,000 years from Mehrgarh and mentioned his ongoing efforts to secure investments for the preservation of significant sites like Mehrgarh and Takht-e-Bahi.

During a conference on the sidelines of a folk festival, held at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa in collaboration with UNESCO, the minister, speaking as the chief guest, emphasized the importance of inviting artisans to such conferences to raise their awareness, stating that creating more opportunities for artisans and artists was essential.

He also stressed the need to change our attitude toward artisans and artists, recognizing them as a source of strength.

He described the showcasing of cultural diversity as a powerful means to foster peace and harmony in the society.

He said Lok Mela was a valuable platform for artists to exhibit their talent and promote the national cohesion in a befitting manner.

The Lok Mela aims to float message of solidary with Palestinians.

Jamal Shah said the spirit of creativity brought people together and strengthen society as a whole, adding

“‘Artists are among the most generous of people.”

He advocated for conducting additional discussions and arranging interactive sessions to promote cultural heritage.

These initiatives would help people, especially the younger generation, gain a better understanding of our heritage, he added.

The minister said that a dedicated Heritage television channel would be launched to promote the culture and literature of the country in a more efficient way.

He emphasized the need to promote children’s folk literature available in national languages.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Muhammad Uzair Khan welcomed the participants in the conference.

Lok Virsa is making efforts for the promotion of folk heritage as per the vision of Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

The UNESCO representative also addressed the gathering, highlighting that the conference’s objective was to emphasize the significance of living heritage.

She noted the abundant cultural heritage of Pakistan, which was widely recognized.

She emphasized that Pakistan, as a member state of UNESCO, demonstrated its commitment to preserving its distinctive cultural heritage.

Furthermore, she stressed the critical role of communities in safeguarding this heritage.

Adviser and Expert on National Heritage and Culture Division Muhammad Kashif Irshad, Executive Director Lok Virsa Muhammad Uzair Khan and representative of UNESCO were also present on the occasion.