Jamal Shah inaugurates degree show in Art & Culture University

HYDERABAD, Feb 02 (APP):The Caretaker Federal Minister of National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah on Friday highlighted the significance of art for the nation, stating that until this field is given due importance, progress cannot be achieved.

He said that art and culture are the medium that connects every aspect of daily life through a love of politics, sociology, religion and science.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the country’s first private Art and Culture University’s degree show in 2024 as a special guest in Jamshoro.

He said that our land is enriched with art and culture, which impart lessons of love, affection and respect. He said that art kills the fear in us, which makes a person leave cowardice, and become brave and unshakable.

Speaking about the student’s thesis projects, Jamal Shah appreciated the beautiful work presented and termed them informative.

He praised the intellect of Sindh’s artists, attributing their brilliance to their deep connection with the land, colors, issues, and people of the region.

The federal minister expressed his delight at the establishment of such an excellent Art and Culture University in the private sector, which is a highly commendable effort.

He hoped that this institution would progress significantly in the future and become a source of enthusiasm for art-related individuals, leading to the establishment of other art and culture institutions in the country.

Earlier, University Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fatah Daoudpota in his welcome address highlighted the performance and objectives of the University and said that the University’s batch that is passing out includes three departments Fine Arts, Textile Arts, and Media Arts. He stated that this exhibition will continue for 28 days, with the closing ceremony scheduled for February 28, 2024.

The inaugural ceremony of the degree show witnessed a large number of attendees, including the university’s senate, syndicate members and faculty members, officers, employees, and students, who came to witness the projects crafted by 49 students.