Jail trial of May 9 violence cases continues at Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE, Jul 08 (APP):The jail trial of five cases related to the May 9 riots, including the Shadman police station arson and the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House, continued on Tuesday at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Administrative Judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court, Manzer Ali Gill, presided over the proceedings, which lasted until 6:30 PM.

During the hearing, cross-examination of 5 prosecution witnesses was completed in the Shadman police station arson case alone, while six witnesses recorded their statements in the case involving the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

Additionally, new prosecution witnesses testified against the accused in other cases.

The court has summoned more witnesses in the Shadman police station arson case for the next hearing.

Several accused on bail, including Aliya Hamza and Khadijah Shah, appeared before the court . Meanwhile, the attendance of detained political leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid was duly marked.