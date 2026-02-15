IWT violations by India exposes millions of people to starvation, hunger amid looming threats to livestock, agriculture

PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP):The repeated violations of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by India has exposed millions of people in Pakistan to hunger and starvation amid looming threats to livestock and agriculture sectors in Pakistan, experts said, urging World Bank being IWT guranteer to force fascist Modi Govt to reverse it.

The recent extra ordinary reduction of water flow in Chanab River by India could threatened livestock and agriculture sectors especially in Azad Kashmir and Punjab provinces, said Professor Dr Zilakat Malik, former Chairman Economics Department at University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

In December 2025, he said the Chenab River in Pakistan has experienced an extraordinary reduction in water flow at the Marala headworks, with levels dropping to 870 cusecs, significantly below the 10-year minimum of 4,000–4,400 cusecs.

He said that blocking or restricting water was a serious offence under international law and the world especially UNO and World Bank should took notice of repeated IWT violations by the India over petty issues.

Dr Zilakat said Ministry of Water Resources indicated that satellite imagery from December 8 and 13, 2025, showed a significant reduction in the surface area of the Baglihar dam located in India, indicating water was being retained, which triggered the flow reduction at Marala.

He said recent drop in water levels at Chanab has threatened to cause severe shortages of edible crops besides meat and milk production in Pakistan.

Dr Zilakat said that India was using water as a weapon of war and such illegal move by holding IWT in abyance waa tantamount of putting millions of people to hunger and starvation.

He warned that reduction of flow of water in Chanab will likely to affect about 40% of agriculture crops including wheat and rice that will threatening livelihoods in Pakistan.

The situation in December 2025 follows a similar, major reduction event earlier in the same year, specifically around May 2025, where flows were also drastically reduced.

Professor Dr Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman International Relations Department at University of Peshawar while condemning India’s announcement to hold the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, said the unilateral move was a grave threat to water security, food production, and energy stability for millions of people in Pakistan, urging the World Bank being a guarantor, to prevent the fascist Modi Govt of taking such illegal action.

He said that any unilateral move to suspend or hold IWT in abeyance strongly contradicts international legal frameworks, conventions, agreements and treaties, including guarantees extended by the World Bank and rulings of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).

The water rights over the three western rivers namely Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab were mutually recognized under the landmark IWT signed in 1960 with guarantee by the World Bank. There is no provision allowing either party to unilaterally suspend, terminate or hold this treaty protected by the World Bank.

He emphasized that the Indus Basin supports nearly 300 million people across the region, and any disruption in water flows to Pakistan could jeopardize agriculture, hydropower generation, and livelihoods that may put over 245 million people to hunger and starvation besides energy blackout which may create serious security issues.

He said that Pakistan’s major water infrastructure along the Indus River system including Tarbela Dam, under-construction Diamer-Bhasha Dam, and Dasu Hydropower Project depends heavily on uninterrupted river flows.

Alike, key installations such as Tarbela, Ghazi-Barotha, and major barrages including Jinnah, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur could face operational challenges if water supplies are curtailed and likely to create energy crisis for millions of people in the region.

Constructed on the Indus River, Tarbela is one of the world’s largest earth-filled dams and a critical source of irrigation water and electricity for Pakistan.

Dr. Sarwar added that the Indus Basin Project, initiated after the 1960 treaty, led to the construction of Mangla Dam on the Jhelum River to manage water supplies for agriculture and domestic consumption and IWT is very important in this context.

Mangla Dam (1,070 MW), completed in 1967, remains a key hydropower and water storage facility constructed on River Jehlum. Other major water and dams projects on the Jhelum River include the 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Plant that was completed in 2018 and the 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project, both vital for electricity production and irrigation water management.

Water infrastructure along the Chenab River such as Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad headworks also plays a central role in regulating canal flows for agricultural use in Punjab and that is why Pakistan had signed IWT to ensure dispute free water sharing with India after a conflict on water was developed soon after independence.

Manzoorul Haq, a former ambassador, said this landmark treaty has historically survived periods of conflict, including the wars of 1948, 1965, 1971 and Kargil conflict in 1999, underscoring its significance and importance for both the states.

He said that the agreement, signed in September 1960 by President Ayub Khan of Pakistan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of India, allocated the eastern rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi to India, while reserving the western rivers of Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab for Pakistan.

Barrister Noman Kakakhel, senior member of Peshawar High Court Bar Association and International Law Experts, said that unilateral suspension of the treaty lacks legal basis and diplomatic support for India.

He referred to the recent historic ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague, which reaffirmed that the treaty remains binding on both countries and does not permit any unilateral abeyance for suspension.

According to legal experts, Article XII(4) of the treaty provides for termination only through mutual written agreement between the two states and not unilaterally by any state.

“The treaty contains no clause allowing unilateral suspension, abeyance or withdrawal. It is of indefinite duration and remains binding regardless of changes in government,” they emphasized.

On August 8, 2025, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that India must adhere strictly to the treaty’s design parameters for hydroelectric projects, particularly on the western rivers flowing to Pakistan, and cannot introduce features enabling excessive water storage and dams on western rivers that was widely hailed.

Professor Dr. Minhas Majeed Khan, Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, warned that unilateral actions by an upper riparian state like India could set a dangerous precedent in international water law.

She said such illegal moves by India to create food insecurity in Pakistan.

She cautioned that normalization of such measures could have broader implications for regional stability and future transboundary water agreements worldwide.

They said Pakistan and India have fought four wars and another battle between two nuclear armed countries on water may engulf the entire region.

The experts collectively stressed that international agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty must be upheld in good faith to ensure regional peace, food security, and economic stability.

They urged the international community, particularly the World Bank as guarantor of the treaty, to play an active role in preserving the integrity of the agreement and put pressure on Modi Govt to reverse its decision imperatively for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.