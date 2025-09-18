IUB provides dry ration to 600 flood-hit families

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Sep 18 (APP):The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) provided dry ration to 600 families affected by

flooding and announced plans to support an additional 1,000 families in the coming week.

According to an official press release issued by the university, the IUB Flood Relief Cell has

also established free medical and veterinary camps in flood-affected areas, including Basti Salahan,

which was impacted by rising water levels in the Sutlej River.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran dispatched medical and veterinary teams from

the Abbasia Campus, equipped with medical supplies and an ambulance, to assist those in need.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kamran stated that the university’s Flood Relief Cell had been actively engaged in relief work for the past two weeks. “So far, over 600 families have received dry rations, and next week, 1,000 more families will be provided with food supplies,” he said.

He added that teams from IUB’s medical, veterinary, and psychology departments were operating in various affected areas including Mari Qasim Shah, Abbas Nagar, Basti Salahan, and Baqirpur. More than 500 student volunteers are currently working across the Bahawalpur division to support the relief efforts.