Friday, August 22, 2025
HomeDomesticIUB hosts art exhibition to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day
Domestic

IUB hosts art exhibition to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

124
- Advertisement -
BAHAWALPUR, Aug 20 (APP):The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday organised a vibrant art exhibition on its campus as part of the 78th National Independence Day celebrations.
According to a university press release, the event was arranged by the College of Art and Design under the theme “Jashn-e-Azadi Marka-e-Haq”. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran attemded the occasion as chief guest, while Principal Dr. Farhana Altaf Qureshi, along with students and faculty, led the activities.
The celebrations featured art competitions, exhibitions, and cultural performances aimed at instilling the spirit of independence among youth. Over 100 students from 15 schools across South Punjab participated in the Jashn-e-Azadi Art Competition.
Senior academicians, including Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Syed Aamir Sohail, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Principal Danish School Hasilpur Shaihla Farhan, Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Naveen Javed, and Dr. Shahbaz Ali Khan, were also present.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan