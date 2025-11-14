Friday, November 14, 2025
IUB delivers relief material to 300 flood affected families

BAHAWALPUR, Nov 14 (APP):The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Flood Relief Cell delivered relief materials to more than 300 flood-affected families in the villages of Bhait Bakhtiari and Rasoolpur in tehsil Ahmadpur East.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran sent relief materials to the flood-affected areas from Abbasia Campus.
The vice chancellor said that the IUB Flood Relief Cell is working actively under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha. The National Disaster Management Authority has also appreciated the performance of the cell.
