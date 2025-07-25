IUB, Chinese research centre ink agreement

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Jul 25 (APP):The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) and Gansu Academy of Agriculture Sciences, China, have inked a joint venture to conduct joint research in agriculture field.

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran and President Gansu Academy of Agriculture Sciences, China, put their signatures on the agreement made in a ceremony held through video link conference system.

According to an official press release issued by the IUB, the joint venture inked between the IUB and Gansu Academy of Agriculture Sciences would help in sharing knowledge, skills and experience in the field of agriculture. “The two educational institutes will share their knowledge on agriculture sciences besides conducting joint research in this field,” the press release said.

It further said that under the agreement, academicians, students and researchers of both educational institutes will visit IUB and Gansu Academy of Agriculture Sciences, respectively. The two institutes will also jointly organize seminars, conferences and joint research projects in this regard.