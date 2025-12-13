IUB awards degrees to 2,697 graduates

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 13 (APP): The 20th convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was held at the Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus, in a dignified and well-attended ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran conferred degrees and medals upon graduates

of the Spring Semester (2017–2021).

A total of 2,697 students received degrees, including 111 PhD, 744 MPhil, along with 79 gold medalists and 79 silver medalists.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and former Governor Punjab

Baligh-ur-Rehman were the chief guests.

Addressing the ceremony, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that higher education is the most powerful force for transforming the destiny of nations. He emphasized that societies prioritizing knowledge achieve sustainable progress, stability, and dignity. He added that convocation ceremonies symbolize collective national trust in the youth, who are entrusted with shaping the future. He highlighted the historic role of IUB in the educational, cultural, scientific, and social development of the region, noting that Bahawalpur has long been a center of knowledge, Sufism, and intellectual depth.

Baligh-ur-Rehman remarked that IUB has evolved into a vibrant hub of research, innovation, technology, cultural harmony, and social service. He praised the university’s recent progress in academic quality and research output, noting continuous improvement in national and international university rankings.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran congratulated the graduates, parents, faculty members, and guests on behalf of the Chancellor. He said that a comprehensive reform agenda has been launched focusing on academic excellence, financial stability, industrial linkages, and international collaboration. He added that IUB is actively enhancing the quality of teaching and research while producing research outputs for industrial and societal use.

The convocation was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly Sohail Zahid Khan and Rana Tariq Khan, Vice Chancellor Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Technology, Rahim Yar Khan Prof Dr Imran Azam, Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof Dr Mazhar Ayaz, along with deans, principal officers, faculty members, city notables, and media representatives.