IUB announces reduction in fees of academic programs

BAHAWALPUR, Jul 15 (APP):The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has announced a significant reduction in the fees of academic programs after the approval of the Finance and Planning Committee.

According to a press release issued by the IUB, due to the reduction in the fees, the number of students applying for admission to the university has doubled. It said that Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran had visited the Central Admission Center on Abbasia Campus and inquired about facilities from the students and parents. He said that a large number of students were coming for admission due to the reduced fees.

According to the new fee schedule, the fees of BS Bioinformatics, BS Applied Microbiology, Livestock Diploma, BS Computing, BS Nutrition and Dietetics, BS Eastern Medicine and Surgery, BS Homeopathic Medical Science, BS Applied Psychology, BS Architecture, BS programs of Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment and MPhil DVM have been significantly reduced. Similarly, the fee for BS History, Pakistan Studies, Archaeology, Persian, Seraiki, Iqbal Studies, Philosophy, Fine Arts, Geography and Urdu has been fixed at Rs 25,000.

The fee for all BS programs of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology has been fixed at Rs 65,000.

The fee for MPhil in all Social Sciences, Arts and Islamic and Arabic Studies programs has been fixed at Rs 75,000 and the fee for PhD has been fixed at Rs 100,000.

Similarly, the fee for MPhil in all science programs has been fixed at Rs 85,000 and the fee for PhD has been fixed at Rs 110,940.