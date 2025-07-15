Tuesday, July 15, 2025
ITP’s DSP Hafeez reviews traffic flow, briefs officers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Industrial Area, Hafeez, visited various traffic duty points on Tuesday to assess the flow of traffic and ensure the effectiveness of deployed personnel.
An ITP spokesperson told APP that DSP Hafeez reviewed traffic conditions at several key intersections and interacted with the officers on duty to evaluate the challenges faced during peak hours.
He said DSP Hafeez briefed the traffic officials on maintaining discipline, ensuring courteous behavior with citizens, and taking swift action against violations to avoid unnecessary congestion.
He said officers were instructed to maintain visible presence, particularly in high-density zones, and to prioritize the movement of ambulances and emergency vehicles.
He said the DSP emphasized the importance of road safety awareness among motorists and encouraged officers to guide commuters, especially during school and office rush hours.
He said, on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider, a zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against lane violations, illegal parking, and one-way breaches to improve overall traffic management in the Industrial Area zone.
