ITP sets up eight checkpoints to curb bikers’ lane violations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have established eight checkpoints across the federal capital to prevent lane violations by motorcyclists and ensure safer traffic flow.
An ITP spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that lane violations by bikers pose serious risks to other road users and often lead to fatal accidents. He said the checkpoints have been set up at key locations to strictly monitor lane discipline and discourage wrong-way driving.
The spokesperson added that violations not only endanger lives but also disrupt smooth traffic movement, therefore a crackdown against lane violations and wrong-way driving is under way.
He urged motorcyclists to follow lane discipline and traffic rules to avoid legal action and contribute to road safety.
The Islamabad Traffic Police remain committed to maintaining smooth traffic flow and providing maximum facilitation to citizens on the roads.
For updates and guidance, citizens may contact the Traffic Helpline 1915 or Pucar-15.
