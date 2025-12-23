ITP records 45pc drop in violations, 22pc decline in road accidents in 2025: CTO Hamza

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) recorded a 45 percent reduction in traffic violations during 2025, while road accidents declined by 22 percent, reflecting significant improvements in road safety across the federal capital.

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Hamza Humayun released the 2025 Performance Audit Report, highlighting major gains achieved through strict enforcement and large-scale public awareness campaigns under the vision of IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

The CTO said that during 2025, more than 762,500 enforcement actions were taken against traffic violations, which played a key role in reducing accidents and improving driving behaviour in the city.

He said the enforcement drive focused on five major violations, including wrong-way driving, reckless and over-speed driving, underage and unlicensed driving, lane violations, riding without helmets, and the use of fancy or non-standard number plates.

According to the report, action was taken against 34,489 vehicles and motorcycles for lane violations, showing a 22 percent reduction compared to the previous year. Similarly, enforcement against mobile phone use while driving and riding without helmets resulted in 7,931 tickets, while 65,784 motorcycles were proceeded against for helmet violations, marking a 12 percent decline.

The CTO said that 21,168 vehicles with fancy or non-standard number plates and 8,054 vehicles with tinted glasses were proceeded against, also showing a 12 percent reduction. During the year, 120 driving licences and 90 route permits were suspended due to serious violations.

He said that five permanent checking points were established at key locations, including Faizabad, Expressway, G-14 Srinagar Highway, Best Western, Murree Road, Trail-3, Margalla Road, and Zero Point. At these points, over 88,000 road users were checked, while more than 2,100 citizens were provided on-road assistance.

CTO Hamza said public awareness remained a core focus of ITP. During 2025, 1,250 awareness activities were conducted in schools, colleges, universities, and government and private institutions, reaching over 1.3 million citizens.

He said the driving licence campaign achieved historic results, with the proportion of licensed drivers increasing from 37 percent to 81 percent, while helmet usage among motorcyclists reached 96 percent.

The CTO added that licensing units were expanded from four to 12, marking a 200 percent increase, and more than 560,000 citizens were facilitated through licensing services during the year.

He said ITP help units assisted 1,346 motorists on roads, while traffic officers carried out 620 emergency evacuations, shifting injured persons to hospitals and helping save lives.

CTO Hamza said ITP officers also performed duties at 2,237 major events, including religious gatherings, national events, cricket series and visits of foreign delegations.

He said traffic flow improved by 35 percent following the completion and progress of projects such as Serena Underpass, F-8 Underpass, Rawat T-Cross, Shaheen Chowk Underpass and Faizabad Extension, implemented in coordination with the CDA.

Outlining targets for 2026, the CTO said ITP would focus on deadly violations such as lane violations, reckless driving and over-speeding. He said a Digital Traffic Project would be launched, with 1,574 cameras installed at 195 locations, along with the introduction of capital e-licensing, opening of service roads along the Expressway, and development of parking plazas in F-10, I-8 and Blue Area.

He emphasized that all targets for 2026 could only be achieved with public cooperation, urging citizens to follow traffic laws and support Islamabad Traffic Police in making the capital’s roads safer and more disciplined.