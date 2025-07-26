ITP Police uses drone surveillance to fine over 200 violators in one week

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has intensified its traffic enforcement efforts through drone surveillance, penalizing more than 200 drivers in the past week alone for various violations across the federal capital.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that these legal actions were taken under the newly introduced drone monitoring system, aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and strict adherence to traffic regulations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that this is the first time in Pakistan that drone technology is being utilized to monitor traffic violations in real time.

He said the drones captured clear evidence of offenses such as red-light violations, improper lane changing, and reckless driving on key roads of Islamabad. The footage enabled prompt identification and action against violators.

He said the use of this advanced technology is strengthening Islamabad’s integrated traffic system and enhancing the efficiency of enforcement efforts. “This system is a milestone in modern policing and a significant step in promoting respect for traffic laws among citizens,” he added.

The ITP has vowed to expand the drone surveillance program further in the coming weeks to enhance road safety and minimize violations across the city.