ITP, Motorway Police agree on joint strategy to ease heavy traffic pressure

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun held an important meeting with SSP Motorway Muhammad Jawad and senior officers of the Motorway Police to discuss coordinated measures for reducing heavy traffic pressure on motorways and within Islamabad.

An ITP official told APP on Tuesday that the meeting focused on enhancing mutual coordination between Islamabad Traffic Police and the Motorway Police to ensure smoother traffic flow, particularly during peak hours and on major entry and exit points of the federal capital.

The official said various operational and management matters were discussed, and a joint strategy was finalised to effectively manage heavy traffic, reduce congestion and improve overall traffic discipline.

Both sides agreed to strengthen information sharing, on-ground coordination and timely deployment of traffic personnel to facilitate commuters and ensure safe and uninterrupted travel.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both forces to work jointly for better traffic management and public convenience across Islamabad and adjoining motorway routes.