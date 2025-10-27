ITP issues traffic diversion plan for ongoing construction at Shaheen Chowk, Margalla Road

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have announced a traffic diversion plan for commuters due to ongoing construction work at Shaheen Chowk on Margalla Road.

An ITP official told APP on Monday that the diversion will remain in place until the construction work is completed to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

Alternate Routes for Commuters

From E-11 / DCI Road turn: Citizens are advised to take F-10 Service Road and continue toward Jinnah Avenue.

From Ninth Avenue to Margalla Road: Drivers should turn right from F-9 Park Gate No. 5 and use F-8 Park Road as an alternate route.

From Margalla Road to F-10: Commuters may take a left turn from Faisal Chowk to reach Jinnah Avenue, or use PN Zafar Chowk, passing F-8 Ali Medical Center Park Road toward Jinnah Avenue or Ninth Avenue.

The ITP spokesperson said that Islamabad Traffic Police officers are present on roads to manage traffic flow and assist citizens during the diversion period.

He added that the ITP apologizes for any inconvenience caused and appreciates citizens’ cooperation. For traffic updates or emergencies, commuters can contact the Traffic Helpline 1915 or Pukar-15.