ITP issues traffic advisory for evening diversions on major highways

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued a traffic advisory for temporary diversions on several major roads of the federal capital during evening hours to ensure smooth traffic flow.

An ITP official told APP on Thursday that traffic diversions will remain in place from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

During this period, traffic diversions will be enforced on the following roads:

Express Highway

Srinagar Highway

Sabzi Mandi Road

Citizens are advised to use the following alternative routes:

IJP Road

Ninth Avenue

Lehtrar Road

Club Road

Murree Road

Service Roads

The official advised motorists to plan their journeys with an additional 20 to 25 minutes to avoid inconvenience.

He added that ITP officers will remain deployed on roads to facilitate commuters and ensure smooth traffic management.

For updates and assistance, citizens may contact the traffic helpline 1915 or police emergency helpline Pucar-15.