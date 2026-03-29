ITP issues traffic advisory, diversions on key roads amid foreign delegations’ movement

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Sunday issued a traffic advisory, informing citizens about temporary diversions on major roads due to the movement of foreign delegations in the federal capital.

An official told APP that traffic diversions were being placed for short durations on Express Highway, Srinagar Highway, and Club Road to ensure smooth and secure movement of visiting delegations.

He said the measures had been taken as part of enhanced security arrangements, urging citizens to cooperate with traffic police and follow instructions of on-duty personnel.

The ITP requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly and leave early to avoid inconvenience during the diversion timings.

He added that citizens were urged to show patience and tolerance, as these temporary measures were aimed at maintaining order and ensuring security during the high-level visits.