ITP issues traffic advisory, announces temporary diversions on major roads

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday, issued a traffic advisory, announcing temporary traffic diversions from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on major roads of the federal capital to ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate commuters.

An ITP official told APP that during the specified time, traffic diversions will be placed on Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road and Club Road, which may result in increased traffic pressure on Islamabad Expressway and Faisal Avenue.

He said commuters travelling from Rawalpindi to Islamabad are advised to use Rawal Road Rawalpindi, Ninth Avenue, Faquir Epi Road and Srinagar Highway as alternative routes.

Similarly, road users heading from Islamabad to Rawalpindi should opt for Zero Point and Srinagar Highway via Ninth Avenue, he added.

The official further advised citizens travelling between Murree/Barakahu and Islamabad to use Korang Road, Bani Gala, Park Road and Lehtrar Road, while those travelling from Serena and Barakahu towards Rawalpindi should use Park Road via Khanna.

He said officers of Islamabad Traffic Police will remain deployed on roads to facilitate citizens and manage traffic efficiently during the advisory period.

Citizens were advised to stay informed through the ITP helpline 1915 or the emergency helpline Pucar-15 for any updates, the official added.