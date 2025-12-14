ITP facilitation vans roll out daily schedule; special hours for women, senior citizens

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued the schedule of its facilitation vans to provide traffic-related services to citizens at police checkposts during daytime and in major markets during evening hours, while a special window has also been set aside for senior citizens and women at Faizabad Traffic Office.

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Sunday that facilitation vans will operate daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at designated police checkposts, while from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, services will be offered at various markets across the federal capital. In addition, licence-related services for senior citizens and women will be provided from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Traffic Office Faizabad.

He said the initiative aims to bring essential traffic services closer to citizens, enabling them to obtain licences and other facilities near their homes and workplaces while avoiding long queues at traffic offices.

City Zone

Van: GAC-656

Incharge: Sadaqat Shah

Police Checkposts (9:00 am – 5:00 pm):

Foreign Office Checkpost (9:00 am – 1:00 pm)

Zero Point Checkpost (1:00 pm – 5:00 pm)

Markets (5:00 pm – 8:00 pm):

Super Market (Monday & Tuesday)

Jinnah Super Market (Wednesday & Thursday)

Aabpara (Friday)

Blue Area (Saturday)

Saddar Zone

Van: IDP-1387 (PS on Wheel)

Incharge: SI Asim Zaidi

Police Checkposts:

G-14 Checkpost (9:00 am – 1:00 pm)

E-9 Checkpost (1:00 pm – 5:00 pm)

Markets:

G-9 Markaz (Monday & Tuesday)

G-8 Markaz (Wednesday)

F-10 Markaz (Thursday)

F-11 Markaz (Friday)

Centaurus Mall (Saturday)

I-Area Zone

Van: GAC-709

Incharge: Abdul Qadeer

Police Checkposts:

Gandam Godam Checkpost (9:00 am – 1:00 pm)

9th Avenue Checkpost (1:00 pm – 5:00 pm)

Markets:

I-8 Markaz (Monday to Thursday)

I-10 Markaz (Friday & Saturday)

Rural Zone

Van: GD-896

Incharge: Aqib Khan

Police Checkposts:

Faizabad Checkpost (9:00 am – 11:00 am)

Best Western Checkpost (11:00 am – 1:00 pm)

The spokesperson said that facilitation vans are providing multiple services, including issuance of learner permits, driving licence renewal, duplicate licences, character certificates, and reports of lost documents.

Citizens were advised to visit the nearest facilitation van as per the schedule to avail services conveniently and save time, he added./