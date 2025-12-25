ITP deploys over 200 officers to manage traffic on Christmas in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have deployed more than 200 traffic officers across the federal capital to ensure smooth traffic flow during Christmas activities on December 25.

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Thursday that traffic pickets have been set up at various locations to prevent congestion and facilitate commuters. He said special arrangements have been made on roads leading to parks and other recreational spots to keep traffic moving.

The spokesperson urged young people to avoid hooliganism and one-wheeling, warning that strict action would be taken against violations. He added that ITP officers would remain present on major arteries throughout the day to assist road users.

Citizens were advised to plan their travel accordingly and contact the traffic helpline 1915 or emergency helpline Pucar-15 for updates or assistance.