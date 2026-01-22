ITP announces night-time traffic diversions on Jinnah Avenue, Srinagar Highway

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have announced a traffic advisory for temporary diversions on key city roads from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm during night hours to maintain traffic discipline and public convenience.

An ITP official told APP on Thursday that traffic diversions will be imposed during the specified time period.

During these hours, traffic diversions will be applied on:

Jinnah Avenue

Srinagar Highway

Motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes:

Margalla Road

Express Highway

Club Road

Embassy Road

Seventh Avenue

Service Roads

The official urged road users to keep 20 to 25 minutes extra travel time to avoid delays.

He said ITP personnel will remain present on roads to guide motorists and manage traffic effectively.

Citizens can obtain real-time updates by contacting the traffic helpline 1915 or emergency helpline Pucar-15.