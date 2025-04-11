30.4 C
Italian Consul General calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Apr 11 (APP): Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with the Consul General of Italy, Fabrizio Bielli, at Governor House here Friday. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including trade collaboration and the exchange of delegations.
The Governor expressed a strong desire to further strengthen economic and commercial ties with Italy. He emphasized that Sindh offers attractive investment opportunities and invited Italian investors to take full advantage of the province’s potential.
Consul General Fabrizio Bielli reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with Pakistan. As part of the visit, he planted a tree under the plantation campaign at Governor House, participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony, and recorded his impressions in the guest book.
The Consul General also rang the “Bell of Hope,” expressing delight and pleasant surprise. He appreciated the ongoing public welfare initiatives under the leadership of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and lauded his efforts to promote people-centric development in the province.

