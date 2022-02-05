It is time for us to express full solidarity with freedom-monger brethren of IIOJK: Sultan

MIRPUR (AJK): Feb 05 (APP): President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said on Saturday that India was living in fools paradise for her thinking of perpetuating her unlawful and forced hold on bulk of the internationally-disputed Himalayan State of Jammu and Kashmir for further long time. “The observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day is the manifestation of reiteration of complete solidarity with the brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK)”, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the memorial of the Martyrs of Kashmir in the State metropolis to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK.



The AJK President continued that like all previous yeas, the human rights organizations around the world also expressing full solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir today. He said this time, we should show even more solidarity because India has intensified her reign of violence and state terrorism against innocent people in occupied Jammu Kashmir. Sultan said the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of their basic human rights by India for the last 74 years. The imposition of curfews and the bane on the media while all political leaders have been putted behind the bars to suppress the freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their right to self determination, he expressed.



He underlined that as illustrious Kashmir freedom struggle leaders Syed Ali Gilani and Ashraf Sahrai died under siege by Indian forces, their family members were prevented from attending the funeral prayers of the top Kashmiri leaders.



He said, “India is committing genocide of Muslims in IIOJK in order to change the demography of the state”.



The AJK President said that on 5th August, 2019, India has practically turned Occupied Kashmir into a military cantonment by repealing Articles 370 and 35A and has issued 4.2 million fake domiciles to Hindu.

He said India is also engaged in Muslim genocide and reducing the proportion of Muslim population by occupying non-Kashmiri Hindus and Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.



The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President said, in view of the current situation in Occupied Kashmir, the political leadership of Azad Kashmir were brought together with the holding of All Parties Kashmir Conference in recent days and developed a comprehensive strategy to raise the issue of Kashmir globally.

He said, now it is the time for us to expose the ugly face of India to the world. In this situation, it is the responsibility of the Azad Kashmir government, the people and especially the electronic and print media to expose the Indian atrocities and human rights violations over the globe, he expressed.



The Azad Kashmir President reiterated that the struggle of Kashmir liberation will continue from the base camp for the liberation of occupied Kashmir. The President thanked the individuals and organizations of all the countries for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people .



Sultan Maehmood urged the international community to put pressure on India to give Kashmiri their right of self determination in the light of UN resolutions. While paying rich tributes to the people of Occupied Kashmir, the President assured full support and solidarity to the people of occupied Kashmir and added that Kashmiri living abroad have been playing a vibrant role in projecting Kashmir issue at international level.



He urged the Kashmiri living abroad to further intensify their efforts to mobilize the world opinion for granting the Kashmiri their fundamental right to self determination.