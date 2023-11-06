Israel committing unimaginable atrocities in Gaza, say politicians

Dr. Saeed Ahmad Ali

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP): Lawmakers called upon the international community on Monday to intensify its efforts in securing an immediate ceasefire to halt the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Palestine. In this dire situation, Palestinians are desperately searching for their loved-ones amidst the widespread destruction of their homes.

Over the past two-and-a-half weeks, the world has borne witness to an unfolding tragedy of unprecedented proportions in the occupied Palestinian territories. Lawmakers characterise this conflict as a systematic attempt at the genocide of the Palestinian people, underscoring the urgent need for global intervention to address Israel’s aggressive actions.

Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Syed emphasised the longstanding historical ties between Pakistan and Palestine, spanning centuries rather than mere years. He pointed out that leaders throughout Pakistan’s history, including its founding father, Quaid-e-Azam, have consistently lent their political, diplomatic and economic support to the Palestinian cause.

Senator Mushahid stressed that the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza represent the gravest genocide in human history, calling on the Pakistani nation to raise its voices in support of the oppressed. Referring to Israel’s recent bombing of hospitals in Gaza, he condemned these actions as war crimes and urged an immediate cessation of such heinous acts.

Former senator Sehar Kamran told APP that more than two million people in the Gaza Strip are struggling to survive amidst a catastrophic humanitarian crisis and the level of civilian casualties has been manifold and unprecedented.

She strongly condemned the dangerous and insane remarks made by the Israeli Minister Amichai Eliyahu about dropping of a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

Such comments and threats of violence reflect the irresponsible cruel attitude and criminal mindset, she said, adding it is not only morally reprehensible but also counterproductive to achieving lasting peace in the region.

The international community must take immediate notice of these blatant threatening statements of nuclear aggression and ensure effective measures for immediate ceasefire and peace in Palestine, she added.

Sehar Kamran urged that “we, the two billion Muslims, 57 Muslim countries, should join hands by making a effective and comprehensive policy, to support Palestinians amid the hour of difficulty”.

She said instead of ceasefire, Israeli aircraft had intensified their raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, targeting hospitals and schools that sheltered thousands of displaced civilians.

These raids led to the destruction of mosques universities, churches and many buildings belonging to the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza. Israeli shelling also destroyed the primary water source in the Jabalia refugee camp, which has been repeatedly struck over the last several days, she said.