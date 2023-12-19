Islamabad police arrest 3,484 accused during last month

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): Islamabad police arrested 3,484 accused during the last month for their alleged involvement in crime cases and recovered weapons, narcotics and other looted items worth Rs. 164.4 million from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Islamabad Police demonstrated their commitment to public safety by arresting 3,484 individuals in the past month. The arrests encompass a range of offenses, including cases related to weapons, narcotics, property crimes, burglaries and auto theft.

The law enforcement agency’s efforts led to the recovery of stolen property worth a staggering Rs. 164.4 million, revealing the extent of criminal involvement in various illegal activities.

Among the apprehended individuals are hardened criminals engaged in dacoity, armed robbery, stabbing incidents, theft, and the theft of cars and motorcycles. Islamabad Police, in November alone, successfully seized 45 cars and 82 motorcycles, dismantling criminal operations and enhancing public safety.

The crackdown extended to dismantling criminal gangs, as 114 individuals from 45 such groups were brought to justice during the same period.

Notably, November also saw Islamabad Police making significant strides in curbing drug-related offenses. A total of 232 drug dealers were apprehended, resulting in the confiscation of 60 kilograms of hashish, 77 kilograms of heroin, 1,460 grams of ice, and 1,054 bottles of alcohol.

Addressing the issue of illegal weapons, 160 individuals were arrested for possession illegal weapons, leading to the recovery of 12 Kalashnikovs and guns, 132 pistols, and a substantial amount of ammunition.

In a parallel effort, Islamabad Police targeted proclaimed offenders involved in serious and other crime cases and nabbed 334 absconders in November. Additionally, 788 beggars, including their one facilitator, were apprehended, contributing to the overall maintenance of law and order.

The Islamabad Police, committed to safeguarding the lives and property of residents, have reported a gradual decrease in the crime rate over the past months. Swift actions have been taken against criminal elements through search operations.

Citizens are encouraged to play an active role in maintaining community safety by reporting any suspicious activities to the helpline 15 or through the ICT 15 app.

As the city strives for a secure and peaceful environment, Islamabad Police call on all residents to join hands in making their city a bastion of peace.