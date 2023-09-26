Islamabad civil defense arrests 15 beggars in crackdown to curb professional begging

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):In a major crackdown on professional begging, the Islamabad Civil Defense arrested 15 beggars from different areas on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and the Assistant Director of Civil Defense, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The beggars were arrested from various areas of the city, including Margalla Road, Aabpara Market, and Faisal Mosque. They were then transferred to the police station for further action. The minor children who were begging were sent to the Edhi Center.

The operation against beggars is being carried out daily under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners in Islamabad. The operation aims to discourage professional begging and to protect the citizens from harassment.