Islamabad Capital Police smart cars fleet ensuring effective patrolling

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Under the visionary leadership of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the cutting-edge Safe City Islamabad smart cars are revolutionizing citizen safety in the federal capital.

A spokesman on Sunday said that, the Safe City smart cars checked 312 individuals during effective patrolling throughout the city. This included the checking of 370 cars, 420 motorcycles, and 335 pedestrians.

Moreover, the screenings of 44 identity cards, mobile tab checking of 262 individuals and checking of excise records of 06 individuals have been conducted.

Along with checking the suspicious persons through these smart cars, their identity is also scrutinized through modern cameras by entering the NIC number of the suspicious persons on the tablets and laptops installed in the smart cars in order to check their criminal record.

The smart cars were launched under the Safe Islamabad project, which is playing an important role in protecting the lives and property of the citizens. Islamabad Capital Police is making every effort to make the city peaceful by using all available means with the cooperation of the citizens.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious person or activity to their respective police station, by dialing the emergency helpline “Pucar-15,” or by using the “ICT-15” app.