IRSA releases 167,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 167,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 118,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1543.98 feet and was 145.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 63,700 cusecs and 90,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.10 feet, which was 178.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,700 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 112,200, 87,800, 102,900 and 49,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.