IRCRA, MRDC collaborate to empower transgender community through Islamic principles

PESHAWAR, Oct 9 (APP): The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) in collaboration with Mafkoora Research and Development Centre (MRDC) on Monday organized a day-long training session to empower and educate the transgender community through the lens of Islamic principles of democracy and religious freedom.

The session was attended by approximately 15 transgender individuals, along with representatives from civil society organizations. Neelum Afridi, a lecturer at the Higher Education Commission, Peshawar, effectively moderated the event, ensuring a respectful and inclusive atmosphere.

Hayat Roghani, the founder of MRDC, shared his experiences and expertise on the importance of inclusivity and acceptance within the democratic and political framework. He emphasized the need for a more inclusive society that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals.

Mahi Gul, a prominent transgender activist, shared her personal journey and highlighted the challenges faced by the transgender community in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advocate Mumtaz Ahmed addressed legal matters concerning the transgender community discussing the legal rights and

protections available to transgender individuals in Pakistan. He encouraged them to assert their rights.

Talking to APP, IRCRA President Israr Madani informed that the council under its ‘Azadi Fellowship Programme’ was taking nation-building initiatives in a bid to bring the transgender community at par with other segments of society.

He emphasized that the transgender community should be given their due rights and provided an enabling environment to elevate their social and economic stature.

For this purpose, he said the council was also engaging religious scholars to promote their acceptance in society so that they could play a constructive role and excel in every sphere of life without any hindrances.

Israr Madani said the council also helped each transgender attendee to recognize their participation and contribution.