Iran’s consul general visits Central Police Office

LAHORE, May 31 (APP): Consul General of Iran in Lahore Mehran Movahedfar visited Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore on Friday and held a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

Police Liaison Officer from Iranian Embassy Col. Umeed Sarwari and Commercial Attache Ali Asghar Moghari were included in the delegation.

During the meeting, important issues of mutual interest including security of Iranian nationals in Punjab were discussed. The IGP expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisani and other officials in a helicopter crash. He and other police officers recited Fateha for President Raisani and other officials.

The IGP said the martyrdom of the Iranian president was a great loss for the entire Muslim Ummah, as the Islamic world had lost a fearless leader.

During the meeting, it was agreed to benefit from each other’s experiences regarding law enforcement.

The IGP Punjab and senior police officers briefed the Iranian consul general about the technology-based reforms in the Punjab Police. He briefed the delegation about recently launched community policing programmes including Human Resource, Police Station Record

Management System on Central Police Dashboard.

The consul general said the Iranian police would exchange delegations with the Punjab Police for training and capacity building.

At the end of the meeting, souvenirs were exchanged between the IGP Punjab and Iranian consul general. Additional IGP Punjab, DIG Headquarters, CTO Lahore, SPs and senior officers were also present.