Iranian Consul General calls on KP Governor, discusses bilateral relations

PESHAWAR, Nov 26 (APP): Iranian Consul General Ali Benfashakhwa called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Wednesday.

President of the Industry Association Ayub Zakori, renowned anchor and senior banker Farooq Hassan were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters related to Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, regional developments and other issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that Pakistan and Iran are “two bodies, one soul,” adding that Iran stood by Pakistan during Indian aggression, orchestrated with the collaboration of India and Israel.

He further said that unity and cooperation among Islamic countries was the vision of Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto, a vision that the Pakistan Peoples Party continues to advance today under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.