Wednesday, November 26, 2025
HomeDomesticIranian Consul General calls on KP Governor, discusses bilateral relations
Domestic

Iranian Consul General calls on KP Governor, discusses bilateral relations

2
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Nov 26 (APP): Iranian Consul General Ali Benfashakhwa called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Wednesday.
President of the Industry Association Ayub Zakori, renowned anchor and senior banker Farooq Hassan were also present on the occasion.
During the meeting, matters related to Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, regional developments and other issues of mutual interest came under discussion.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that Pakistan and Iran are “two bodies, one soul,” adding that Iran stood by Pakistan during Indian aggression, orchestrated with the collaboration of India and Israel.
He further said that unity and cooperation among Islamic countries was the vision of Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto, a vision that the Pakistan Peoples Party continues to advance today under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan