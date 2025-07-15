Iranian CG visits Dr Kaleem Ullah Health Foundation Hospital Quetta

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 15 (APP):Iranian Consulate General (CG) in Quetta, AliReza Rajaee, paid visit to the Dr Kaleem Ullah Health Foundation Hospital, expressing Iran’s interest in collaborating with Balochistan on vital health and human development initiatives.

The visit underscored Iran’s willingness to help improve access to basic services for needy communities in the province, said a news release issued by Dr Kaleem Ullah Health Foundation Hospital.

During the visit, he met with the former Mayor of Quetta and President of the Foundation, Dr Kaleem Ullah Khan Kakar, along with other board members.

The meeting focused on in-depth discussions regarding critical public health issues in the city, particularly solid waste management, water sanitation, and drainage challenges.

Dr Kaleem Ullah Khan Kakar briefed the Consul General on the initiatives undertaken during his tenure as mayor in the areas of solid waste management and water sanitation, highlighting challenges such as inadequate waste disposal, limited recycling resources, and water contamination.

Ali Reza Rajaee emphasized the necessity of addressing these issues for a healthy society, stating, “Effective solid waste management, clean water, and improved drainage systems are essential for a healthy society, and raising public awareness is crucial in this regard.”

He further noted that he has held meetings with senior government officials to address these challenges and affirmed Iran’s readiness to provide technical expertise and cooperation.

Dr Kaleem Ullah Khan Kakar welcomed the Consul General’s efforts, describing them as commendable.