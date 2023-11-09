Iqbal’s Khudi inspired Muslims of subcontinent to achieve Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Nov 09 (APP): Being the root of all existence and living with dignity, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi (self) has inspired the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a separate state in the subcontinent where they could live with prosperity and practice religious obligations with complete freedom.

After the debacle of the 1857 war, the Muslims of the Indo-Pakistan subcontinent were subjected to different forms of discrimination and inhuman treatment by the colonial masters, who considered them rivals after snatching powers from the Mughals that ruled the subcontinent for nearly 800 years.

The Muslims were deprived of all kinds of rights and liberties, including education, employment, social, economic, and independence, in that era of discrimination.

“The colonial rulers had mostly tilted towards Hindus compared to Muslims and empowered Hindus, especially in education, employment, economic, and political services, in a bid to prolong their rule and keep Muslims backward,” said Professor Dr Muhammad Naushad Khan, former Chairman Pakistan Studies Department, Islamia College Peshawar, while talking to APP.

In such a grim situation, he said that great Muslim reformer and educationist Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, religious leaders Shah Waliullah, Mujadad Alif Sani, and legendary poet philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal came forward for help and guidance of the Muslims and infused new spirit among them to regain their past glory.

“Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi, or selfhood, has not only changed the mindset of the Muslim youth but has also helped them believe in their own abilities and strength imperative to achieve their ultimate goal of Pakistan,” he said.

He said the significance of Khudi in an individual was a source of strength through which we could bring ourselves closest to the ultimate goal.

He said Dr Muhammad Iqbal had faced criticism mostly from religious people on the concept of self, or khudi, but he didn’t stop himself from sharing his thoughts with the people of the subcontinent, which later helped him achieve Pakistan.

The Poet of the East had presented his philosophy in a very unique and creative way by using high poetic imaginations, but his words cannot be understood by everyone because he was an ocean of knowledge.

He said Dr Iqbal has comprehensively explained selfhood’s significance in his book Asrar-i-Khudi (Secrets of Self) and said the aim of life for a person should be self-realization, believing in their own abilities and self-knowledge.

The architect of two-nation theory has often used Shaheen (the eagle) as a source of strength to motivate youth of all ages, irrespective of borders and geography.

It was his inspired teachings and the Allahabad address of 1930 that united the Muslims of the subcontinent at Lahore on March 23, 1940, where the historic Pakistan’s resolution was passed, and after its seven years of adoption, Pakistan came into being on the world map on August 14, 1947.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor, in a message on ‘Iqbal Day’, said, “The poetry, ideology, values, and new thinking of the national poet have inspired several generations, and his Khudi teachings were a beacon of light for people and the country’s development and prosperity.”

He said that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal had taught youth about living with dignity and exploring opportunities for themselves, besides being informed about the sacrifices of our forefathers and the identity of Muslims.

He said Dr Iqbal’s teaching revolved mainly around peace, brotherhood, unity, political tolerance, and mutual coexistence.

The governor said that unity was a key element in putting Pakistan on the road to progress and development and achieving success in all fields of life.

He said working with unity and the right direction was the guarantee of our success in this world.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Day was celebrated with national enthusiasm in KP on Thursday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Political, cultural, and literary organizations organized special programs and highlighted the miraculous services of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for Pakistan.

Walks and rallies were held in all districts of KP, where debate competitions in educational institutions were organized.

The speakers highlighted the life and services of the national poet and said that the history of Urdu and Persian literature as well as the Pakistan Movement would be incomplete without mentioning Dr Muhammad Iqbal’s universal poetry.

The speakers said the country’s existing challenges could easily be addressed by strictly adhering to the teachings of Khudi.