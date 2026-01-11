Investigation into KP CM  Sohail Afridi’s arrival incident at PA starts

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP):The investigation into the ruckus that broke out on the arrival of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi in the Punjab Assembly has been formally launched.

According to assembly sources, the IG Punjab also sent a copy of the riot report to the Punjab Home Department for further action. Evidence will also be collected from more institutions in the light of the report.

The IG Office informed the Punjab Assembly Secretariat about the action taken on the report. Earlier, the report of the investigation committee formed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan was sent to the IG Punjab.

The report sent to the IG Punjab also contained video evidence. According to assembly sources, the report sent to the IG Punjab also requested legal action. The report suggested taking the help of law enforcement agencies in investigating the matter.

The report said that upon the arrival of the Chief Minister KP, the opposition gave a list of guests accompanying him containing only names. Due to the inadequate list given by the opposition, there were difficulties in identification.

A person named Matiullah Barki tried to enter the assembly by lying. Matiullah Barki said that he was MPA Ashfaq from PK-89 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The report said that Provincial Minister KP Meena Khan also confirmed that Matiullah Barki was not MPA.

When Matiullah Barki was asked to leave, he scuffled with the assembly security and abused him. While handing over the list, the opposition assured that two PTI members would remain at the main gate for identification, which could not be done.

The list given by the opposition members did not contain any of the identity card numbers, photographs, or vehicle numbers, which led to difficulties in identification.

According to the report, the assembly security requested everyone to identify themselves with patience, to which the convoy abused and harassed them. The list given by the opposition also included the name of the convicted Haider Majeed.

The report stated that the assembly secretariat also recorded the statements of the assembly security present at the scene.