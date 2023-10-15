Int’l community urged to play mediation role for resolving Palestine issue

HYDERABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Pacifists, intellectuals and writers have urged upon international community to play a mediation role for resolving Palestine issue.

They expressed these views while addressing peace conference on ‘Peace for all’ organized by Udairo Laal Welfare in Shah Latif Bhitai Municipal Library and later while talking to media here Sunday.

They stressed for the need of peace, brotherhood and interfaith harmony for the prosperity of the country. They said that the socio-economic development was only possible with spreading the message of peace across the world.

They said that Sindh was the soil of peace which had always been remained the land of peace and love.

Chairman Udero Laal Welfare Raj Kumar, representative of Christian community Father Shahzad Masih, Sikh Panth Sardar Parkash Singh, Dr. Jeevat Sundar, writer and poet Gul Hassan Lakho, Advocate Suleman Daahri, Akber Shaikh, Syed Ubedllah Shah, Professor Yad Hussain Shaikh and others said that today, the world was facing anarchy and agitation and the main reason of this situation was intolerance and part ways from peace path.

They said that peace had become a global issue however every country was taking efforts for restoring peace.

They said that peace could only be restored through respect of each other’s religions and motivating to follow message of Shah Latif and study ancient civilization of Moen-jo-Daaro.

Later peace awards were also given to peace lovers. The conference was attended among others by Leela Raam Premi, Sunjay Kumar Mamnani, Teekam Daas Sothar, Narain Daas, Mahesh Saagar, Gulab Rae, Professor Sikandar Malokhani, Amir Wassan, Nanik Raam Sejwani, Ashiq Saand, Abdul Sattar Saand, Haji Anwer Soomro and Khalid Khaskheli.

