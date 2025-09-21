International spotlight on Pak-Saudi defence pact highlights its strategic significance: Experts

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Sep 21 (APP):The newly inked Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement has not only marked a turning point in bilateral relations but has also drawn unprecedented attention from international media, highlighting its strategic, economic, and geopolitical weight across the Muslim world and beyond.

From CNN and Al Jazeera to BBC and Reuters, global media outlets covered the agreement as breaking news, underlining its potential to recalibrate regional security dynamics.

Experts say this international media spotlight affirms the landmark agreement’s broad implications not only for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia but also for the fragile balance of power in the wider Middle East and South Asia.

“The leading newspapers and news TV channels around the world broadcasted it as breaking news. This signifies not only the deepening of Pakistan-Saudi time- tested ties but also the global realization of its strategic relevance,” said Dr. Shahjehan Syed, former Chairman of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Peshawar told APP.

The defence pact is being hailed as a shift from decades of symbolic brotherhood to actionable military cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh—two historically close allies.

“This is a comprehensive agreement that will reshape the security architecture in the region,” Shahjehan added, adding Pakistan carried great strength in army while Saudi Arabia’s economic power will benefit both the countries.

Analysts argue the pact comes amid a tense regional climate, especially in the wake of recent Israeli airstrikes on Qatar and ongoing instability in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq. This context explains the urgency and widespread coverage of the agreement.

“It’s no coincidence this agreement was front-page news in countries like the US, UK, and India,” said Abdul Rauf Khan, former Chairman of Political Science at the University of Peshawar. “It’s a defining moment, especially considering the growing insecurity across the Middle East.”

According to Rauf Khan, the pact could act as a balancing force, offsetting growing anxieties about regional conflicts and superpower withdrawals.

The pact is being interpreted as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategic agenda Vision 2030 to reduce reliance on Western powers and diversify its defence partnerships.

“For Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, this is a forward-thinking step toward regional autonomy,” said Dr. Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department.

Pakistan, struggling with economic instability and an evolving regional security paradigm, sees the agreement as both a diplomatic win and a strategic investment opportunity. “This deal reaffirms Pakistan’s role as a military powerhouse in the Islamic world,” he added.

Experts also highlight the economic potential embedded in the agreement. The pact is expected to catalyze investments in Pakistan’s defence industry while also offering Saudi Arabia a platform to develop indigenous military capabilities.

“We are likely to see increased job creation, tech-sharing, and arms exports from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia,” said Dr. Muhammad Naeem, former Chairman of the Economics Department at University of Peshawar.

The Kingdom has previously helped Pakistan weather economic storms through loans and oil on deferred payment. The pact may strengthen that trend, giving Pakistan some breathing room in its engagement with the IMF.

Defence experts suggest this is more than just a bilateral pact but it could shift the military doctrine of Muslim-majority countries from reliance on foreign powers to intra-regional coordination.

“This is not just about joint drills or intelligence sharing,” said Brigadier (Retd) Mahmood Shah, a senior defence analyst. “It reflects a long-term vision of Muslim unity in security matters. Countries like Iran and India are likely watching this closely.”

He added that enhanced cooperation in the Arabian Sea could influence naval balances and global energy trade routes.

The symbolic and practical strength of the pact also energized investors back home. On Thursday, Pakistan’s KSE-100 Index surged over 1%, reaching a record high of 157,953 points.

“Markets are responding to this pact as a signal of renewed Saudi confidence in Pakistan’s economic and strategic potential,” Dr. Naeem reiterated.

The agreement builds on a series of recent trade deals between the two nations, including a $2.8 billion package signed in October 2024. Additionally, Pakistan’s defence expo featuring the JF-17 Thunder, a fighter jet co-developed with China could become a key platform for future Saudi-Pakistani arms collaboration.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq emphasized the bilateral strengths that made this agreement possible: “Pakistan’s military capability and Saudi Arabia’s economic prowess are globally recognized. Together, they present a powerful alliance.”

He said that with Saudi Arabia’s growing ties with China, the triangular nexus Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-China could evolve into a formidable bloc, especially in the defence and technology sectors.

“Pakistan has the manpower and technical expertise. Saudi Arabia has capital and strategic ambitions. Together, they can shape a new defence paradigm in the Islamic world,” Manzoorul Haq said.

The historic nature of the pact was underscored when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s aircraft was welcomed by the Saudi Royal Air Force upon entering Saudi airspace.

The Pakistani flag was hoisted in Riyadh, and the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir were received with full military honors.

As the agreement moves from signatures to implementation, experts agree that its impact will stretch far beyond bilateral military cooperation.

“If implemented effectively, this pact could serve as a blueprint for deeper military alliances within the Muslim world,” said Brig (R) Mahmood Shah.

In an era marked by uncertainty and shifting global alliances, the Pak-KSA defence pact represents a proactive step toward regional cooperation, Muslim unity, and a recalibration of traditional security frameworks.