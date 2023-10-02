International livestock, agriculture, fisheries Expo-2023 set to open in Peshawar

Expo-livestock 2023
PESHAWAR, Oct 02 (APP):The Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is gearing up to host a two-day International Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries Expo on the 4th and 5th of October 2023.
This marks a significant milestone as it’s the first-ever international agriculture, livestock, and fisheries expo to grace the region, said officials on Monday.
The Paramount Club, located on the Northern Bypass in Peshawar, will be the vibrant hub for this event.
This exposition is poised to meet the long-standing demand of manufacturers for a professionally managed B2B and B2C exhibition, facilitating interactions and transactions between domestic and international attendees and leading global agricultural and livestock technology companies.
Furthermore, it presents a golden opportunity to explore diverse business and investment prospects across Pakistan.

