Internal communication of police to be upgraded for effective response: DG Safe City

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Director General Safe City / DIG Traffic Muhammad Haroon Joya chaired an important meeting at Safe City Islamabad with Director Systems, the Safe City technical team, and officers of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to review and upgrade internal police communication systems.

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the meeting focused on strengthening inter-departmental communication within Islamabad Police in line with modern standards to ensure quicker response at crime scenes and accident locations.

The spokesperson said detailed discussions were held on improving coordination among various police formations and integrating modern technology to enhance operational efficiency and response time.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Safe City Muhammad Haroon Joya said that effective internal communication is the backbone of any institution, adding that continuous improvement in communication systems is essential for progress and better service delivery.

He said that, under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the internal communication system of Islamabad Police will be upgraded according to standard requirements so that police teams can reach incident and accident sites without delay.