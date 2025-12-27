Intermediate Part-II Second Annual Examinations results announced

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): The results of the Intermediate Part-II Second Annual Examinations organised by the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education have been officially announced.

The results were announced by Secretary Lahore Board Rizwan Nazir and Controller of Examinations Tauseef-Ur-Rehman. According to the announcement, 50,085 candidates participated in these examinations this year, out of which 17,953 candidates were declared successful.

The overall success rate in the examination was 35.85 percent, while 32,132 candidates failed.

According to the Lahore Board administration, the examination results have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates can check their results online by visiting the Lahore Board website using their roll number.

Lahore Board officials say that transparency and merit have been fully ensured in the preparation of the results.