Interior Minister visits Landi Kotal, condoles with family of martyred Captain Abbas

PESHAWAR, Feb 07 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Landi Kotal where he offered condolences to the family of Shaheed Captain Abbas.

During the visit, the Interior Minister offered Fateha for the martyred officer. He met Captain Abbas’s father and brothers, expressed heartfelt sympathy, and paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice rendered by the martyr in the line of duty.

The Interior Minister was accompanied by IG Frontier Corps (North) Imran, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Rao Bilal Shahid, and the Commandant Khyber Rifles, among other senior officials.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation would always remember the sacrifices of its brave sons and reiterated the government’s resolve to stand by the families of martyrs.

He assured the bereaved family of full support and solidarity from the state.