Interior Minister pays tribute to martyrs on Eid

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf in WAPDA Town on Eid-ul-Fitr to pay homage to the nation’s martyrs.

During his visit, the interior minister met with father of the martyr, Muhammad Ashraf, his brother Muhammad Hanan Ashraf, and other family members.

He spent time with the family, offering his condolences and appreciation for their immense sacrifice.

Expressing profound respect, Mohsin Naqvi paid glowing tribute to Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf’s bravery and unwavering commitment to the nation.

He also prayed for the martyr’s soul, acknowledging his sacrifice in the fight against terrorists.

He said “Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf laid down his life fighting terrorists with remarkable courage. Brave sons like him are the pride of our nation.”

He said that the entire nation will always be indebted to its martyrs. “We will repay this debt by eradicating terrorism from our beloved homeland,” he asserted.

Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf was martyred a few months ago in Miran Shah while bravely confronting terrorists.